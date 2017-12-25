NAVY Tweets, Deletes ‘Julian Assange’ After Account Mysteriously Deleted

The US Navy official Twitter account apologized Monday for tweeting out, then deleting the name “Julian Assange,” just as the Wikileaks founder’s name was trending on Twitter.

“This morning, an inadvertent keystroke by an authorized user of the U.S. Navy Office of Information’s Digitial Media Engagement Team caused the trending term ‘Julian Assange’ to be tweeted from the Navy’s official Twitter account,” the Navy tweeted.

“The inadvertent tweet was briefly posted for a few second before it was quickly deleted by the same authorized user. The inadvertent tweet was sent during routine monitoring of trending topics.”

On Monday, Wikileaks told followers to “Note the use of quotation marks” in the Navy’s tweet.

The agency’s “inadvertent keystroke” comes as Assange’s account briefly vanished Christmas Eve, only to be reinstated later Christmas Day.

“The WikiLeaks founder’s Twitter account mysteriously vanished from the social media platform, reportedly between 7 and 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve,” reports New York Daily News.

Twitter, nor Assange have commented on the account’s disappearance.