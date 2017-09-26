NBA Coach: White People "Have to be Made to Feel Uncomfortable"

Responding to the ‘take a knee’ controversy, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says that white people “need to be made to feel uncomfortable”.

“Obviously, race is the elephant in the room and we all understand that,” said Popovich

“Unless it is talked about constantly, it’s not going to get better. ‘Oh, they’re talking about that again. They pulled the race card again. Why do we have to talk about that?’ Well, because it’s uncomfortable, and there has to be an uncomfortable element in the discourse for anything to change. Whether it’s the LGBT movement, women’s suffrage, race, it doesn’t matter. People have to be made to feel uncomfortable, and especially white people because we’re comfortable. We still have no clue of what being born white means.”

Popovich wasn’t done there with his exercise in white guilt, going on to assert that there are “advantages that are systemically, culturally, psychologically there” in being born white that “have been built up and cemented for hundreds of years”.

“It can’t be something that is on their plate on a daily basis. People want to hold their position, people want the status quo, people don’t want to give that up. And until it’s given up, it’s not going to be fixed,” he added.

It’s odd that all this “white privilege” doesn’t extend to violent encounters with cops (the very thing the ‘take a knee’ gesture was started to protest). Figures show that significantly more white people are shot dead by cops every year, despite black people committing more violent crimes.

Popovich also failed to explain how white people being “uncomfortable” about their skin color is going to prevent the relentless carnage that is black on black murder.

Around 2400 black men are killed by other black men every single year. Compare that to just 16 unarmed black men who are killed by police every year (about the same number who get struck by lightning).

None of that has anything to do with “white privilege,” but then again, Popovich doesn’t really care about black lives, he cares about tedious virtue signalling and genuflecting to political correctness to make himself look good.

Watch the video below to understand the true agenda behind the ‘take a knee’ farce.

