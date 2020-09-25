NBA Legend Charles Barkley Defends Police in Breonna Taylor Shooting

The “woke mob” is in a rage after NBA legend Charles Barkley offered up some much needed common sense yesterday prior to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets playoff game.

In a league that, like the NFL, is seeing ratings impacted presumably by the overwhelming message of social justice that seems to be taking away from the actual games, Barkley was one of the first voices to speak out and defend the police as the nation grappled with the result of the Breonna Taylor verdict.

During the pre-game show, Barkley said he thought that Taylor’s case had be “lumped in” with the George Floyd killing and reminded the viewing audience that Taylor’s boyfriend actually shot at police who were executing a no-knock warrant first, before police returned fire, tragically killing Taylor.

Barkley said: “I don’t think this one was like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery and things like that. I feel sad that this young lady lost her life. I think this one was — the no-knock warrant is something we need to get rid of … across the board. But I am worried to lump all these situations in together.”

He continued, “And I just feel bad that the young lady lost her life. But we do have to take into account that her boyfriend shot at the cops and shot a cop. So like I say, even though I am really sorry she lost her life, I just don’t think we can put this in the same situation as George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery.”

Charles Barkley on defunding the police "Who are black people supposed to call Ghost Busters when we have crime in our neighborhood? We need to stop the defund or abolish the police crap" pic.twitter.com/uEIsnX729g — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020

Additionally, Barkley took exception with the idea of defunding the police, stating: “Who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters? When we have crime in our neighborhood? We need to stop that defund or abolish the cops crap.”

Charles Barkley says you can't put the Breonna Taylor case in the same situation as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery because her boyfriend shot at the police pic.twitter.com/8dMjVMZp39 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020

Shaquille O’Neal weighed in, agreeing with Barkley: “I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in. You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred and we’re sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back.”



