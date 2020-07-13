NBA Store Refuses to Sell 'Free Hong Kong' Jersey, But Does Sell 'Kill Cops' Shirt

The NBA store is refusing to sell jerseys emblazoned with the words ‘Free Hong Kong’, but is perfectly happy to sell ‘Kill Cops’ shirts.

“I’m on the phone with the NBA store right now,” tweeted David Hookstead. “Sales rep says I can’t buy a FreeHongKong jersey, but I can buy a KillCops jersey if I want one.”

Audio of a phone call posted by Hookstead appears to confirm that buyers can choose to have their jersey say ‘Kill Cops’ but not ‘Free Hong Kong’ at the point of purchase.

Here is audio of the NBA store telling me I can't buy a FreeHongKong jersey, but I can buy a KillCops jersey. Eventually, once they realized what was happening, they claimed they couldn't sell me anything because of high call volume and system error. pic.twitter.com/S9bdj9xgXU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 13, 2020

YouTuber Mark Dice confirmed that jerseys printed with the words ‘Kill Cops’ were available for purchase.

I just tried it the website. Still available. pic.twitter.com/QBAH950ii5 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 13, 2020

The refusal to sell ‘Free Hong Kong’ jerseys is a continuation of the NBA’s tacit support for the Communist Chinese regime that has oppressed democracy activists since riots erupted last year and recently passed a “national security law” which makes it easier for China to target and punish dissenters within Hong Kong.

Last October, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protest movement, prompting China to pull almost all sponsorship and NBA broadcasts and forcing the NBA into a groveling apology.

By siding with one of the biggest human rights abusers on the planet to financially protect its franchise, the NBA has made a mockery of its simultaneous woke virtue signaling domestically in support of Black Lives Matter and other purported social justice causes.

