NBC Anchors Irritated Federal Judge Ruled Obamacare 'Unconstitutional'

NBC anchor Willie Geist and Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd were miffed during Sunday Today following a recent ruling out of a federal court in Texas declaring the so-called Affordable Care Act (a.k.a ObamaCare) was unconstitutional since the “tax” penalty was a zero dollars. The liberal duo was not having any of it.

After trying to ease the fears of viewers who might have insurance plans through ObamaCare, Geist went off on Republicans for trying to have a health care debate after a midterm election where they lost the House.

“But have we now opened this up because of that ruling by the federal judge in Texas now for another year of debate, Chuck, over the Affordable Care Act,” Geist complained. “A debate, by the way, that didn’t go particularly well for Republicans about a month ago in the midterm elections.”

