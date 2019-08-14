NBC and ABC IGNORE Shooting at ICE Office, Seconds on CBS

At 3:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, someone opened fire at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in San Antonio Texas. Despite both FBI and ICE officials describing the attack as “targeted” and fueled by “political rhetoric,” on Wednesday, over 24 hours after the shooting, NBC and ABC have yet to report the story while CBS This Morning only provided seconds of air time.

“The FBI says a shooting at an ICE office in San Antonio was a targeted attack,” co-host Anthony Mason informed This Morning viewers during a 23-second news brief. He added: “The field office director believes political rhetoric and misinformation encouraged the incident.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Combs, leading the investigation, told the San Antonio Express-News“…all of the shots that we have found were on the floors where ICE has offices, so there is no question it is a very targeted attack.”

Read more


Related Articles

Volkswagen Commercial Banned in UK Because it Shows Woman Caring For a Baby

Volkswagen Commercial Banned in UK Because it Shows Woman Caring For a Baby

Hot News
Comments
New Study Finds Media-Generated Fear is Driving 'Doomsday Prepping'

New Study Finds Media-Generated Fear is Driving ‘Doomsday Prepping’

Hot News
Comments

Americans Apply for Jobs at Koch Foods After ICE Raid

Hot News
Comments

Epstein Called Criminalizing Sex With Teen Girls a ‘Cultural Aberration’ – Report

Hot News
Comments

UK Police Warn Mocking Wanted Criminal’s Hair on Facebook Could Lead to Arrest

Hot News
Comments

Comments