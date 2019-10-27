NBC Bemoans Trump Taking 'Victory Lap' After Killing ISIS Leader

The corporate media pundits couldn’t hide their displeasure of President Trump’s killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Sunday.

During NBC’s Sunday Today, host Willie Geist and his guest panel lamented that Trump would celebrate the death of the ISIS leader and use it to justify his decision to end the endless wars that have plagued the Middle East and American foreign policy for decades.

“The President’s speech this morning will be a commander-in-chief moment for him, but consider the backdrop here, Willie. It comes at a time when critics have really raise questions about his policy in Syria,” White House correspondent Hallie Jackson told Geist.

NBC political director Chuck Todd weighed in, claiming that a tug-of-war on foreign policy would ensue between Trump and his military advisers.

“Well, I think it is going to be a battle of I told you so’s in some ways in, frankly, the President’s own circles,” Todd said. “I think you are going to have some who have warned the President ‘be careful we should not pull back our presence,’ are going to say, ‘see our presence there, our ability to work with the Kurds, get the intelligence, that’s how we got Baghdadi and we’re going to have to be there and stay there and remain there to make sure ISIS does not reform.’ And I think President Trump is going to look at this and say, ‘see? I can shrink the footprint and do this.'”

“I’ll be curious to see his posture this morning. But it very much might have a “mission accomplished” feel to it on this,” he added, referring to former President George W. Bush’s premature “Mission Accomplished” stunt amid the Iraq War.

White House correspondent Kristen Welker echoed Todd, warning that Trump is poised to use this victory as further justification to drawn down troops in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East.

“It is going to be likely that President Trump is going to take a victory lap and likely argue, ‘look, this is a sign that my Middle East foreign policy is working and, frankly, that my America’s first foreign policy is working to draw down troops from these foreign entanglements,’” Welker said.

Compare the tone and rhetoric of NBC’s Trump coverage with how the media fawned over former President Obama’s killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011.

Even when Trump delivers a clear-cut victory for America, the mainstream media has to pour cold water all over it simply because it was Trump who made it happen.

"You know, it's a sad day in America when the Democrats can't stand up and thank the President, thank the U.S. military for taking out the leader of ISIS last night. That's a tragedy, here is the problem, Maria, the Democrats have impeachment obsession…" – @SteveDaines pic.twitter.com/b19vT6XVec — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) October 27, 2019

