NBC Busted For Spiking Weinstein Sexual Harassment Story

NBC News is receiving growing criticism for spiking the bombshell story of sexual assaults by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after journalist Ronan Farrow revealed he approached the network first before eventually publishing the story through The New Yorker.

Farrow appeared on MSNBC’s “Maddow” Tuesday night to explain why The New Yorker rather than NBC published the Weinstein story.

“You would have to ask NBC and NBC executives about the details of that story,” Farrow said. “I’m not going to comment on any news organization’s story that they did or didn’t run.”

Host Rachel Maddow said that NBC claimed that the story “wasn’t publishable” at the time Farrow brought it to the network.

Farrow shot down the suggestion.

“I walked into the door at The New Yorker with an explosively reportable piece that should have been public earlier,” he said.

“And immediately, obviously, The New Yorker recognized that. And it is not accurate to say that it was not reportable.”

“In fact, there were multiple determinations that it was reportable at NBC,” he added.

Even globalist lackey and CNN host Jake Tapper pointed out NBC’s “complicity” with Weinstein by refusing to publish the story.

Speaking of media complicity ask yourself why NBC reporter @RonanFarrow wrote this for The New Yorker. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 10, 2017

In which @RonanFarrow makes it clear that @NBC killed his blockbuster story and suggests Weinstein pressured the network. https://t.co/wiKClMWtRm — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 11, 2017

Despite being called out by colleagues like Tapper, NBC is still silent on the issue, but an unnamed NBC source tried to save face by making a statement to the Daily Beast on Wednesday morning.

“Ronan has had a non-exclusive relationship with NBC News for the last year,” the source said. “He brought NBC News early reporting [on Weinstein] that didn’t meet the standard to go forward with a story; it was nowhere close to what ultimately ran in the New York Times or the New Yorker — for example, at that time he didn’t have one accuser willing to go on the record or identify themselves.”

