NBC Celebrates Teacher Who ‘Groomed’ Anti-Gun Parkland Students

NBC Nightly News credited a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher for “grooming” the anti-gun Parkland student activists who’ve become the faces of the establishment’s latest gun control push.

“I’m in awe to a degree because they’re so young,” said Jeff Foster, an AP Government teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “I love what all the kids are doing. This is a generation of kids that could change the paradigm of politics.”

In other words, a generation of kids that are willing to give up their own rights and expect the rest of the country to do so as well.

NBC discouraged viewers not to be suspicious that the anti-gun students like David Hogg and Delaney Tarr are Democrat puppets, because Foster is “a card-carrying Republican.”

“I’m a card carrying Republican who’s upset with the law too,” Foster said.

“But again, I mean, there’s no reason that Republicans can’t pass common sense gun laws as well.”

It’s amusing to see the mainstream media try to credit Foster for the anti-gun students’ rise, especially when most of the funds and logistical support for the March for Our Lives rally came from Everytown for Gun Safety, a notorious anti-Second Amendment group linked to the Democratic Party, and the George Soros-linked “Women’s March” organizers.

Additionally, the March for Our Lives group just conveniently registered as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit advocacy group, and therefore doesn’t need to disclose the names of its donors.

