NBC Declares We Will All Be Crushed By A Cyborg Hell On Earth

NBC and transhumanist cheerleader James Lovelock wants you to know that your days are numbered and resistance is futile.

Humanity is going to be a thing of the past as cyborgs replace ages of evolution with computer technology harnessed in a comparable millisecond.

The globalists will of course retreat to their redoubts, while the rest of humanity encounters their replacements in the workplace and on the battlefield.

As outlandish as it all sounds, unless something is done to severely counteract the inevitable, the quickening is upon us.

And as the globalists tend to do, they are merely stating their plan for all to see in plain sight.