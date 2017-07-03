NBC Decries Rise of Conservative Media for Creating Polarized Country, No Mention of MSNBC

What NBC’s Willie Geist spun as a rundown of the political echo chambers in America on Sunday Today, quickly devolved into a condemnation of the rise of conservative media.

“Fake news is a favorite term, as you know, of President Trump. What you consider real and fake in many cases has become a question of where you’re sitting and who you’re listening to,” declared Geist at the start of the segment. He ignored the fact that the term was first used to describe stories about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

According to him, reporter Hallie Jackson was supposed to talk about “media culture that has us talking past each other.” But it quickly became a hit piece on outlets they despise. “Back then, there were three,” Jackson said, touting NBC News over a clip of Camel News Caravan. “Before breaking the news down to views that we choose.”

Jackson spoke with a left-leaning progressive, who admitted she got her news from social media and NPR. “I don’t know how we have a conversation with each other when we’re not speaking the same language,” they told Jackson. The right-winger she spoke with lived in California and said he liked to watch MSNBC’s Morning Joe with his liberal wife since it was the only show they could agree on. “Most reporting nowadays would fail Journalism 101. It is so clear the media hates Donald Trump,” he noted.

