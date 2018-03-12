NBC Decries Trump Not Pushing Gun Restrictions: 'NRA Got To Him'

While the liberal media initially cheered President Trump for sounding like a Democrat in his advocacy for new gun control measures, when he started to turn away from such ideas, the press predictably turned on him.

During an exclusive interview with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Monday morning, NBC Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie was aghast that a new White House proposal on school safety did not include Second Amendment restrictions and feared the NRA “got to” the President.

“As you know, the President has repeatedly said in the past that he supported raising the age limit for firearm purchases of assault-style weapons from 18 to 21. He said it repeatedly, I’ll play you some of it,” Guthrie proclaimed as she began her interrogation of DeVos.

Read more