NBC Deletes 'President Oprah' Tweet After Backlash

NBC deleted a tweet calling Oprah Winfrey “OUR president” after backlash erupted on social media.

The network claimed the tweet was sent out by a “third party agency,” and that it was “not meant to be a political statement.”

“Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC entertainment in real time during the broadcast,” NBC said in a tweet Monday.

“It is a reference to a joke made during a monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet.”

The tweet was finally deleted following intense backlash on social media.


