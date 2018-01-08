NBC Deletes 'President Oprah' Tweet After Backlash

NBC deleted a tweet calling Oprah Winfrey “OUR president” after backlash erupted on social media.

The network claimed the tweet was sent out by a “third party agency,” and that it was “not meant to be a political statement.”

“Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC entertainment in real time during the broadcast,” NBC said in a tweet Monday.

Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet. — NBC (@nbc) January 8, 2018

“It is a reference to a joke made during a monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet.”

The tweet was finally deleted following intense backlash on social media.

In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it. Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in job #s & in their wallets! https://t.co/uu4KbW82UO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 8, 2018

Oh look, NBC has declared #Oprah our future president…

Everyone fall in line with your media overlords. #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2018 pic.twitter.com/0CoiRtV3da — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 8, 2018

I hear #Oprah gave what amounted to a campaign speech tonight. Will this be her campaign poster? pic.twitter.com/cQ17nMGnsh — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 8, 2018

This tweet puts every reporter at NBC in a bad spot. Foolish thing for them to do. But at least now they are open about their bias. https://t.co/tIQtBodRkS — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 8, 2018

And… @NBC deletes the tweet saying OPRAH will be next President. Too late. Its bias is evident. https://t.co/p0JsfEYoDn — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 8, 2018