Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Subscribe
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
NBC: Dems Reelin’ In Their Tears
President Trump is destroying the leftist agenda
David Knight
| Infowars.com -
July 2, 2018
Comments
Democrats wouldn’t know a diamond if they held it in their hand — or a strong economy.
Get Informed
Sign up for our free newsletter so that you can get around the censors no matter how much they try to block our information. Get up-to-the-minute news updates, videos, and other exclusives.
Related Articles
Doctor Punished by ‘Pro-Choice’ Dems For Putting Patient Above Mandates
Special Reports
Comments
PREDICTION: ANTIFA And Globalists Will Launch Attack July 4th
Special Reports
Comments
Supreme Fraud: How Congress/President Abdicate Power
Special Reports
Comments
ANTIFA Is Protesting Their Own Freedom And Prosperity
Special Reports
Comments
Watch: Freedom Rally in Portland, Oregon
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.