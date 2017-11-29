NBC Fires Matt Lauer For "Inappropriate Sexual Behavior", Trump Gloats

The latest – and biggest – casualty from the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment blowback was revealed moments ago, when NBC announced it fired its leading morning news anchor Matt Lauer over sexual harassment allegations, the network’s president for news said in a memo to staff on Wednesday.

“Today” star Matt Lauer, the highest paid personality in TV news, was fired following “a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email to NBC News staff.

The full email is below:

On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident. Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization – and do it in as transparent a manner as we can. To that end, Noah and I will be meeting with as many of you as possible throughout the day today to answer your questions.

The memo announcing the termination of Lauer was read on air during the Today show this morning. Lauer’s co-host, Savannah Guthrie, announced the news on live TV. Appearing on the verge of tears, Guthrie said, “All we can say is we are heartbroken; I’m heartbroken.” She described Lauer as “a dear, dear friend,” and said she was “heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story.” Calling Lauer’s resignation part of a national reckoning, she asked “How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?”

Moments after the news, a gloating President Trump tweeted “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!”