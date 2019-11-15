NBC Medical Correspondent, Friend of Adam Schiff Arrested for Sexting 9-year-old

A California doctor who served as a local NBC News correspondent was arrested Wednesday morning after an investigation found he attempted to solicit sexual texts from a 9-year-old girl.

Dr. Bruce Hensel, 71, is accused of exchanging inappropriate messages with and requesting sexually suggestive photos from the girl, who was reportedly an acquaintance’s daughter.

CBS Los Angeles reports the incident happened in August, and that the LAPD served a search warrant on Hensel’s home last month.

A neighbor of Hensel’s interviewed by CBS LA claimed she heard the doctor would frequently vacation in Thailand, a south-Asia-Pacific nation known for a high rate of human and child sex trafficking.

“If convicted as charged, Hensel faces a possible maximum sentence of 18 months in state prison,” reports CBS News.

In addition to serving as a KNBC Los Angeles medical correspondent for nearly 20 years, Hensel was also “friends” with Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who’s taken center stage as the impeachment case against President Trump unfolds.

In a video surfacing on social media, Schiff introduces Hensel as his “friend” at an event.

“It gives me great pleasure to introduce our moderator this evening, a wonderful doctor and a very brave moderator and that is my friend Dr. Bruce Hensel,” Schiff says.

“He is board certified in two specialties… and is a full time professor of medicine at UCLA,” Schiff says. “I don’t know how you find time to do all this.”

It’s unclear what the extent of Schiff’s friendship with Hensel is, but Congressman Schiff also has ties to another accused sexual deviant who was recently jailed, Democrat megadonor Ed Buck.

Buck was arrested and charged in September with operating a drug house after a third person suffered a non-fatal overdose at his West Hollywood home.

In addition to visiting his home for at least two bizarre parties, Schiff is one of a slew of prominent Democrat politicians to whom Buck had frequently donated.

