NBC News: Feds looking into Flint airport stabbing as 'possible act of terrorism'

Police say an airport officer was stabbed in the neck Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

The officer was taken to the hospital. Michigan State Police said the officer is in critical condition.

Police identified the injured officer as Lt. Jeff Neville. Bishop International Airport was evacuated and is closed.

NBC News: The Canadian born suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" before stabbing the officer multiple law enforcement sources say. W/ @anblanx https://t.co/TYSZIgmFQE — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 21, 2017

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody. The airport released the following statement:

“All passengers are safe and are being evacuated at this time. Please check with your airline for potential cancellations or delays.”

Read more