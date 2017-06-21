NBC News: Feds looking into Flint airport stabbing as 'possible act of terrorism'

Police say an airport officer was stabbed in the neck Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

bishop airport 1_1498056164957.png

The officer was taken to the hospital. Michigan State Police said the officer is in critical condition.

Police identified the injured officer as Lt. Jeff Neville. Bishop International Airport was evacuated and is closed.

Police said a suspect has been taken into custody. The airport released the following statement:

“All passengers are safe and are being evacuated at this time. Please check with your airline for potential cancellations or delays.”

Read more


Related Articles

Democrats had the Worst May Fundraising Since 2003

Democrats had the Worst May Fundraising Since 2003

U.S. News
Comments
"Referendum" on Donald Trump Ends in Humiliating Defeat For Leftists

“Referendum” on Donald Trump Ends in Humiliating Defeat For Leftists

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Tweets Some Advice for Democrats: ‘Obstruction Doesn’t Work!’

U.S. News
Comments

Kellyanne Conway Celebrates Humiliating Democrat Defeat

U.S. News
Comments

Actor Willie Garson Says Rep Karen Handel Is An ‘Unqualified Cracker’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments