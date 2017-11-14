NBC News fires exec after sexual harassment investigation

NBC News said Tuesday that an executive was fired following a network investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him made by several women.

Matt Zimmerman, who had been with the network since 2004, was senior vice president of a consolidated guest booking unit that was formed in April 2014.

“We have recently learned that Matt Zimmerman engaged in inappropriate conduct with more than one woman at NBCU, which violated company policy. As a result he has been dismissed,” an NBC News spokesperson said in a statement.

