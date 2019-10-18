NBC News Promotes Convenience of Getting a Microchip in Your Hand

NBC News celebrated the prospect of “millions” of people getting a microchip implanted in their hand as a likely future outcome.

The segment is introduced by pointing out that people who have taken the chip do not need to carry keys, ID, credit cards or money.

It points out that embedding microchips in humans has long been a feature of dystopian fiction like Black Mirror, but that in Sweden “the microchips are already here.”

The piece also celebrates how the same contactless technology has “made cash pretty much obsolete in Sweden.”

A woman is seen receiving an implanted microchip while commenting, “I thought it would be fun, right?”

“The process is simple and swift, a pinch of the skin and in a matter of seconds the chip is inserted – the transformation is completely, the reporter Sarah Harman breezily comments as a man receiving the implant says he felt no pain.

In a half-hearted stab at objectivity, the piece then features two brief interviews from Swedes who offer lukewarm opposition.

With 5,000-10,000 people having already been chipped in Sweden, a biohacker then predicts that “millions of people will find it very valuable” to get chipped in the future.

“Human microchipping may be our future but in Sweden it’s already a reality,” concludes Harman.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————