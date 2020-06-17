NBC News Reporter Thanks Foreign Groups for ‘Collaboration’ in Pushing Google to ‘Defund’ The Federalist

Image Credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images.

NBC News reporter Adele-Momoko Fraser thanked two foreign non-profit organizations for their “collaboration” in urging Google to demonetize The Federalist, a respected conservative American news website, on Tuesday.

The Federalist is a conservative news and opinion site that features, among others, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway. Zero Hedge, another site targeted by the groups, is a blog featuring commentary on politics and economics.

Fraser broke the story that Google allegedly “banned two far-right [sic] websites from its advertising platform” because of “research” by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an organization based in the United Kingdom, alleging that they posted “racist articles” about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

In her report, Fraser noted, but did not link to, a “report” that the Center for Countering Digital Hate had provided to Google, which she said had targeted ten websites overall.


Alex Jones breaks down the origins of the term ‘Quisling’ and how it came to represent the current elites attempting to sell out their countries and people to a globalist engineered collapse.

The list appears to be one published by the “Stop Funding Fake News” project, which describes itself on its website as a “project” of the Center for Countering Digital Hate. It posted a list of ten sites that should be “defunded” because of “Fake News and racist narratives.”

Read more

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

71 Percent Of Americans Reject Privacy Killing Contact Tracing Apps

71 Percent Of Americans Reject Privacy Killing Contact Tracing Apps

Science & Tech
Comments
Digital Hate Watchdog That Got ZeroHedge Banned from AdSense Releases Website ‘Blacklist’

Digital Hate Watchdog That Got ZeroHedge Banned from AdSense Releases Website ‘Blacklist’

Science & Tech
Comments

Politicians React to Google’s Demonetization Threat to the Federalist, ZeroHedge

Science & Tech
comments

Glowing Green Oxygen Aura Detected in Mars’ Atmosphere

Science & Tech
comments

MASSIVE Phone Outages Across US, Major Carriers Affected

Science & Tech
comments

Comments