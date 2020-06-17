NBC News Reporter Thanks Foreign Groups for ‘Collaboration’ in Pushing Google to ‘Defund’ The Federalist

NBC News reporter Adele-Momoko Fraser thanked two foreign non-profit organizations for their “collaboration” in urging Google to demonetize The Federalist, a respected conservative American news website, on Tuesday.

The Federalist is a conservative news and opinion site that features, among others, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway. Zero Hedge, another site targeted by the groups, is a blog featuring commentary on politics and economics.

Fraser broke the story that Google allegedly “banned two far-right [sic] websites from its advertising platform” because of “research” by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an organization based in the United Kingdom, alleging that they posted “racist articles” about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

In her report, Fraser noted, but did not link to, a “report” that the Center for Countering Digital Hate had provided to Google, which she said had targeted ten websites overall.



The list appears to be one published by the “Stop Funding Fake News” project, which describes itself on its website as a “project” of the Center for Countering Digital Hate. It posted a list of ten sites that should be “defunded” because of “Fake News and racist narratives.”

