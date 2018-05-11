NBC News Star Hallie Jackson Calls Release of US Prisoners 'Choreographed' and 'Staged'

NBC News star Hallie Jackson said that President Trump’s wee-hours greeting of the three American prisoners who’d been held in North Korea was a “very carefully choreographed,” “staged production meant for television.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland early Thursday with Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, and they were greeted by the president, first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The NBC News White House correspondent harped on the fact that the event was televised.

“It was a moment of intense anticipation … very carefully choreographed, right? The vice president landed, the president, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and then that plane carrying these three American citizens,” Jackson said on MSNBC. “Donald Trump is a former reality show producer. This was a staged production meant for television, meant for the cameras, meant to be shown and seen here in this country and around the world.”

