NBC Roasted After Smearing Sports Blog As 'Conservative' Haven for Toxic Masculinity

Social media users blasted NBC after the network penned a hit piece about a sports blog on Saturday, claiming the website fosters “hypermasculine, sports-loving men and hypersexualized, submissive women.”

“Conservative ideology appears to be a core part of Barstool Sports — especially its portrayal of gender roles, with hypermasculine, sports-loving men and hypersexualized, submissive women,” NBC reported. “The site’s reinforcement of conservative American values is what makes its content stand out from its competitors.”

Barstool Sports and the persistence of traditional masculinity in sports culture. https://t.co/dp4mpfamBu — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 21, 2019

The hit piece didn’t even go after any articles by the Barstool Sports in particular, instead targeting the comments section.

Bartool Sports Editor-in-Chief Keith Markovich responded with a blistering rebuke to NBC’s hit piece, saying that no readers of the blog would characterize the publication as having a “conservative ideology.”

“Out of all the false narratives about Barstool, the ‘politically conservative’ is right at the top of the list of the most mind-blowing,” he wrote. “It is a narrative created by consuming literally zero content produced by Barstool employees and reading nothing but comment sections.”

NBC News, Home Of Donald Trump, Megyn Kelly, And Sex Predator Matt Lauer, Drops A Hit Piece On Barstool Sports Being Too Conservative And Having “Hypersexualized, Submissive” Women https://t.co/rOnX5antQE — Kmarko (@Kmarkobarstool) September 21, 2019

“There is not a person alive that consumes Barstool Sports and classifies us as ‘conservative ideology,'” he continued. “Honestly I can’t think of better proof that a website is apolitical than 50% of people thinking you’re libs, 50% thinking you’re MAGA Trumpers, and 100% of the employees who work and write there saying ‘we literally do not know one single thing about politics please just laugh at my dick joke.'”

Markovich also pointed out that the purportedly “hypermasculine” and woman-hating website’s top three executives are all women, including the CEO Erika Nardini.

Female leadership team, #1 female podcast in the world, break out female stars, 60%+ female audiences on new platforms. @NBCNews here’s your fact check. You’re welcome. https://t.co/Ra8gfsvQ8H — Erika K Nardini (@EKANardini) September 21, 2019

Users on social media also criticized NBC for stirring up fake news controversy.

The funniest thing about this headline is the idea that traditional masculinity is an inherently bad thing and that “progress” means it must be destroyed. — ✨💕🦋💕✨ (@ilyanaLanai) September 21, 2019

You know a company is on thin ice when they start going after Barstool. It has literally never been easier to be a human being in North America and this is the shit we are going after ? More people need to travel and see what real injustice is happening around the world. — Van City Nights (@VanCityLiving13) September 21, 2019

“an expert on digital media and gender said” 😂 — Wu-Tang Financial 🥑 (@Wu_Tang_Finance) September 21, 2019

Their CEO is a woman. — 0SelfAwareness (@thehamberdler1) September 21, 2019

I’m a woman and it’s my #1 sports source. 2 podcasts are the ones I look forward to the most. Don’t like their approach? DON’T LISTEN but don’t ruin it for the rest of us. — Jennifer (@jgarone) September 21, 2019

Fake News hit pieces don’t pack quite same the punch that they used to – probably because these days they usually fall apart in less than 24 hours.

The Globalists are scrambling to reclaim the public narrative from the truth in order to defeat President Trump.