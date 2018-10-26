NBC Sat On Information That Contradicted Gang Rape Claims Against Kavanaugh

NBC News waited weeks to publish information contradicting allegations that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was involved in gang rape parties.

On September 26, 2018, Julie Swetnick claimed in a sworn affidavit that she attended multiple parties during which she witnessed Kavanaugh “drink excessively” and “engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls.” Swetnick was represented by celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti claimed at the time that he knew a second woman who could back up Swetnick’s allegations.

Read more