NBC Sued for $275 Million by Covington Catholic Teen Nick Sandmann

Lawyers for the Covington Catholic student who made headlines in January after he wore a MAGA hat and smirked at a professional activist have announced a massive $275 million lawsuit against major television network NBC.

In a suit filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky Wednesday, attorneys for Nick Sandmann allege NBC continued misrepresenting facts about the situation even after video evidence had emerged showing the student did not start the confrontation or harass the activist as portrayed.

“Between January 19 and January 27, 2019, NBCUniversal unleashed its vast corporate wealth, influence, and power against Nicholas to falsely attack him despite the fact that at the time, he was a 16-year-old high school student,” the suit reads.

Sandmann’s lawyers also claim NBC devised a “false narrative” in line with its “anti-Trump agenda,” and never retracted their false reportage concerning their client.

Today, @LLinWood and I filed a $275,000,000 lawsuit against NBCUniversal on behalf of Nicholas Sandmann. The facts of the suit show the anti-Trump narrative NBC pushed so hard. Here is a link if you wish to read it: https://t.co/X6v4HBqxXk pic.twitter.com/jcRTnWh5hl — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) May 1, 2019

“Over the course of its coverage, NBCUniversal failed and refused to acknowledge that Nicholas did nothing wrong and continued to perpetuate its false narrative for over one week following the January 8 incident,” the lawsuit reads.

The continual barrage of negative media coverage put Sandmann’s life in danger, his lawyers argue:

“Given the breadth of NBCUniversal’s media reach, its false and defamatory accusations against Nicholas were published repeatedly on various outlets and in the process, NBCUniversal’s coverage significantly contributed to a media frenzy that subjected Nicholas to public scorn, ridicule, and serious threats of physical harm.”

At the time, lawyers claim NBC ran headlines stating: “Nathan Phillips, Native American man harassed by high schoolers, tells his story,” and “Video of teens taunting man at Indigenous Peoples March sparks outrage.”

Sandmann’s attorneys earlier this year also launched a $250 million lawsuit against the Washington Post for similarly defaming their client, and a $275 million suit against CNN.

They claim they are not done serving up lawsuits.

