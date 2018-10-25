NBC Takes Megyn Kelly Off Air, Reportedly Ready to Cancel Show

NBC took Megyn Kelly off the air on Thursday, the day after she apologized for her blackface remarks, as the network is reportedly on the verge of canceling her morning show.

Megyn Kelly Today viewers on Thursday morning were shown a “previously recorded” episode in which Kelly greeted the 9 a.m. audience in the opening moments by saying, “Happy Friday.”

CNN reported on Thursday morning that “Kelly’s show will be ending” and she is “unlikely” to return because “negotiations about the end date and other details are still underway.” Variety reported that Kelly and NBC had been discussing other roles for her at the network.

