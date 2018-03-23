NBC/WSJ Poll Shocker: Majority Of Americans Say Owning A Gun Increases Safety

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Well, maybe NBC will be shocked to learn that 58% of Americans believe gun ownership increases safety. The rest of will wonder what the other 42% might be thinking:

Nearly six-in-10 Americans say that gun ownership increases safety, even as a plurality of respondents support gun-control organizations, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. …

In the poll, 58 percent agree with the statement that gun ownership does more to increase safety by allowing law-abiding citizens to protect themselves.

By contrast, 38 percent say that gun ownership reduces safety by giving too many people access to firearms, increasing the chances for accidental misuse.

Not only do a majority of Americans think that gun ownership increases safety, that number has been growing. Nineteen years ago, 52% said the opposite. That suggests that the media hysteria surrounding firearms — including its general ignorance in reporting on them — may have actually backfired.

Read more


Related Articles

The View on Stormy Daniels: 'Did We Miss Smoking Gun' in 60 Minutes Interview?

The View on Stormy Daniels: ‘Did We Miss Smoking Gun’ in 60 Minutes Interview?

Hot News
Comments
Google Searches For ‘NRA Membership’ Spiked During March For Our Lives

Google Searches For ‘NRA Membership’ Spiked During March For Our Lives

Hot News
Comments

Video: Candidate For Sheriff In N.C. Suggests KILLING Americans To Take Their Guns

Hot News
Comments

Trump Tweets Sunday After Stormy Daniels Interview, But Not About Stormy

Hot News
Comments

Rapper Defends 2nd Amendment, Slams Anti-Gun March

Hot News
Comments

Comments