NBC’s Chuck Todd Claims He’s ‘Referee’ of Political Rules

NBC anchor Chuck Todd claimed to be the “referee” of political rules in a new ad spot for MSNBC.

The Meet the Press anchor, who also hosts MTP Daily on MSNBC, appears on a basketball court explaining the rules for “traveling” with the ball.

“That’s the rule,” Todd says, “But what about our politics, are there any rules anymore? And if so, will anybody play by them?”

Todd’s claim that as a journalist he should hold elected officials accountable makes total sense, until you realize the reporter dubbed “Sleepy Eyes” by President Trump had a strong anti-Trump bias throughout the 2016 presidential campaign.

Wow, sleepy eyes @chucktodd is at it again. He is do totally biased. The things I am saying are correct. – far better vision than the others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2016

During the 2012 election face-off between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney, Trump tweeted that Todd was a “joke of a reporter” totally “in the bag for Obama.”

Sleepy eyes @chucktodd is an absolute joke of a reporter. He is in the bag for Obama. He can't carry @jack_welch's jock. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2012

When Trump held one of his first press conferences last month – where he astonishingly lambasted the establishment media – Todd claimed the president’s First Amendment right to free speech was “unAmerican” because he chose to use his speech to criticize the “dishonest” purveyors of “fake news.”

This not a laughing matter. I'm sorry, delegitimizing the press is unAmerican — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) February 16, 2017

In fact, “As recently as Sunday’s Meet the Press, Todd spent much of the broadcast claiming ‘growing evidence’ of collusion between the President Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Russian government despite there being none,” reports Newsbusters’ Kyle Drennen.

“The previous Sunday, Republican Senator Tom Cotton was forced to scold Todd for relying too much on anonymous sources for stories that turned out to be false.”

Todd’s claim that he regulates political rules to which politicians must abide by is similar to remarks recently made by his MSNBC colleague Mika Brzezinski, who warned Trump’s direct communication with the American people undermined the media’s role to “control exactly what people think.”

Another “fake news” personality claiming to be a “referee” of information was CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who last October erroneously told audiences it was “illegal” for the public to view documents published by Wikileaks.