NBC's Chuck Todd Still Hopeful For Gun Control After Texas Shooting

There was another tragic shooting by a disturbed person, which means it’s another opportunity for the liberal media to call for the government to take your guns away.

But with the Santa Fe, Texas school shooting, the suspect didn’t use the media’s favorite gun to demonize, the AR-15, he used a sawed-off shotgun and a revolver.

Both are common firearms for hunting and self-defense. But that didn’t stop NBC Sunday Today anchor Willie Geist and Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd from hoping “something” would come and restrict your “access” to your constitutional rights.

“Here we are again,” Geist huffed as he was introducing Todd on the program. “You know, I was thinking about the show you all put together at Meet the Press three months or so ago, when you said ‘is this time different?’”

