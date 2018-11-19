Nearly 1,000 Still Missing After Wildfire

Image Credits: Pixabay.

Emergency services renewed their search through charred wreckage of California’s deadliest ever wildfire for the nearly 1,000 people still unaccounted for, with rain on the horizon that should help fire crews fighting the blaze but complicate efforts to find its victims.

The remains of 77 people have been recovered, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday, as it cut the number of missing to 993 from 1,276.

The number of missing has fluctuated dramatically over the last week as reports have come in from rescue teams in the field. The sheriff’s office said that the number will continue move up and down as remains are found, more missing reports come in and people who have been reported missing turn up safe.

