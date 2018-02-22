Nearly 150 Illegals Arrested by ICE During 7-day Enforcement Operation in Texas

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Removal Operations team arrested nearly 150 people in South and Central Texas during a seven-day enforcement operation, and the majority of the arrests came from the Austin area.

During the operation that ended Feb, 16, ICE said out of the 145 criminal aliens and immigration violators they arrested, 45 people were caught in Austin.

ICE said the arrestees’ home countries include Mexico (128), Guatemala (7), El Salvador (1), Honduras (70), Peru (1) and Jordan (1). One hundred and thirty-five arrestees were men and 10 were women that ranged in age from 18 to 62 years old.

ICE said a majority of the people arrested during the operation already had criminal records: indecency with a child, assault, deadly conduct, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, drug trafficking, burglary, resisting arrest, firearms’ offense, alien smuggling, illegally entering the U.S. and driving under the influence.

Read more