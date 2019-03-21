Nearly 400 Illinois Priests, Deacons Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Nearly 400 Catholic clergy members in Illinois have been accused of sexual misconduct, but church officials have only informed congregants of a fraction of those who have faced allegations, according to attorneys who represented clergy sex abuse victims across the USA.

A 182-page report, published Wednesday by the Minnesota-based law firm Jeff Anderson and Associates, includes the names, background information, photos and assignment histories of each accused clergy member.

Vatican Pool/Getty Images

“The danger of sexual abuse in Illinois is clearly a problem of today, not just the past,” the report concludes. “This will continue to be a danger until the identities and histories of sexually abusive clerics, religious employees and seminarians are made public.”

Read more


Western civilization is under attack on multiple fronts. Paul Joseph Watson’s newest report reveals we may now be seeing the end of the west as we have known it for hundreds of years.


Related Articles

New Zealand Will “Confront” Erdogan Over “Highly Reckless” Threats

New Zealand Will “Confront” Erdogan Over “Highly Reckless” Threats

Globalism
Comments
The Final Level of Censorship is Here: The Banning of URLs

The Final Level of Censorship is Here: The Banning of URLs

Globalism
Comments

Study: Migrants to Cost Finnish Gov Billions

Globalism
comments

EU Hits Google With $1.7 Billion Fine For Blocking Ad Rivals

Globalism
comments

UK PM to Request Brexit Delay

Globalism
comments

Comments