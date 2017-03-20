Nearly 7 Million Suffering Famine in War-Torn Yemen

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly seven million people in Yemen are reportedly facing famine as the war-ravaged nation declines into further disarray.

“We are seeing the highest levels of acute malnutrition in Yemen’s recent history,” UNICEF Representative Dr. Meritxell Relaño said in a UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report.

“Of the 2.2 million children suffering from acute malnutrition, 462,000 are Severely and Acutely Malnourished (SAM).”

The FAO report states that “almost two-thirds of the population are now facing hunger and urgently require life and livelihood-saving assistance.”

