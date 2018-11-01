Nearly Half of Afghanistan Under Terrorist Control as US Pours Billions Into Country

Image Credits: isafmedia / Wikimedia Commons.

The Afghan government has lost control of nearly half the country to terrorist forces, the lowest levels of control since government officials began tracking the situation in November 2015, according to the latest oversight report.

The Special Investor General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, noted a significant decline in the Afghan government’s ability to govern the district, a decline of about 16 points. Total Afghan government control stands at 55 percent, the lowest number since November 2015. Insurgent control and influence over key regions has risen about 5.5 percent, according to the report, which highlights the U.S.-backed government’s growing inability to retain influence in areas it once maintained control of.

The ongoing decline in the Afghan government’s control over key territories is awakening new concerns among security officials and others who have warned that the Taliban is experiencing a resurgence despite the United States pumping billions into Afghanistan reconstruction effort over the past decade.

