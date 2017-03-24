Nebraska Democrat Party Includes Voter Registration Forms in Refugee Welcome Baskets

The Nebraska Democrat Party is providing voter registration cards to non-citizen migrants arriving in the state.

Even more shocking, state party members even bragged about the scheme despite its clear criminality.

““We made sure that we had individuals write a little note to the families, and then inside each [welcome] basket there’s also a letter from the Nebraska Democratic Party welcoming the family to Nebraska,” admitted chairperson Jane Kleeb. “It’s signed by me as chair of the party, and then we include a sticker in here for them to put on their car.”

“It also includes a voter registration form.”

The baskets were given to two refugee resettlement agencies.

Nebraska, which is strongly Republican in presidential elections, was targeted for refugee resettlement by former President Obama.

Between Oct. 2015 and Sept. 2016, the state took in migrants at a rate of 76 per 100,000 Nebraskans.

Obama even dropped more migrants in Nebraska right before the presidential election.

“The refugee resettlement rate for 2017 to date is significantly higher in Nebraska than it has been during any other year in the more three decades the state has participated in the federal refugee resettlement program,” reported Breitbart. “The highest previous annual resettlement of refugees in the state since 2003 occurred in 2016, when 1,441 refugees were resettled.”