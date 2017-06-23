Nebraska Democratic Party official ousted after controversial audio recording surfaces

A Nebraska Democratic Party official is now in hot water. An audio recording was posted on YouTube Thursday with Phil Montag, a technology chairman, voicing how glad he was Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise got shot last week at a baseball practice. Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb confirmed to FOX 42 News Thursday it was really his voice.

“His whole job is to get people, convince Republicans to (expletive) kick people off (expletive) health care. I’m glad he got shot,” said Montag in the audio recording.

Montag is now looking for a new job. Kleeb let him go after the recording became public.

“I wish he was (expletive) dead,” said Montag in the recording.

Read more


Related Articles

Actor Seth Rogen Mocks Man Who Was Stabbed 9 Times For Supporting Trump

Actor Seth Rogen Mocks Man Who Was Stabbed 9 Times For Supporting Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Senate Announces Probe of Loretta Lynch Behavior in 2016 Election

Senate Announces Probe of Loretta Lynch Behavior in 2016 Election

U.S. News
Comments

Johnny Depp is Another Washed Up Celebrity Trying to Virtue Signal His Way Out of Irrelevancy

U.S. News
Comments

MSNBC’s Brzezinski: “Developing Dictatorship” Under President Trump

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Rand Paul: Health Bill Is Now ‘Obamacare-plus’; It Subsidizes The Death Spiral

U.S. News
Comments

Comments