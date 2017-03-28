Nebraska Dems include voter registration form in ‘refugee welcome baskets’

Nebraska Democrats want to turn their state blue — one non-citizen at a time.

Conservative Review published a selfie video of Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman Jane Kleeb giving an insider’s glimpse into what the party is doing to woo refugees into supporting them.

Kleeb told viewers Nebraska “welcomes” the most refugees and immigrants per capita of any state in the country.

During a recent party meeting, activists donated items that would be given to newly placed refugees in the state.

Kleeb said they donated “basic stuff that you need when you are starting a new home, whether it’s diapers, toilet paper, towels,” as well as dishes and blankets.

After assembling the baskets, Kleeb said the party is including a note written on party stationery, a letter signed by Kleeb, a bumper sticker for their car.

“It also includes a voter registration form and just has our contact information in case they want to reach out and have any questions,” Kleeb said.

According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office, voters are required to be United States citizens to be eligible to cast ballots in the state.

It’s not clear why the Democratic Party would encourage refugees to break the law.