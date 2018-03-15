Nectome Startup Claims Brain Can Be Immortalized, Digitally Uploaded Into Cloud

Image Credits: PeteLinforth/Pixabay.

A startup is claiming that it can invent a technology that can immortalize the human brain by digitally uploading its content into the cloud. However, in order for your mind to live forever, you have to die first.

The startup called Nectome is working on a futuristic method – aldehyde-stabilized cryopreservation (ASC) – which it claimed will encode a person’s mind by preserving the brain’s neural connections, helping it to live on for hundreds of years.

“Our mission is to preserve your brain well enough to keep all its memories intact: from that great chapter of your favorite book to the feeling of cold winter air, baking an apple pie, or having dinner with your friends and family,” the company writes on their website.

While the technology itself might sound like a fantasy, the process to achieve the same is nothing less than a nightmare. The potential candidate opting for the method will have to endure a 100 percent lethal injection filled with preservation chemicals that will surely result in death.

Read more


