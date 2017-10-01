Neighboring mayor praises Trump, says San Juan mayor playing 'politics,' AWOL at meetings

The mayor of a Puerto Rican city that sits next to San Juan praised the administration’s help Saturday night, and chided the “politics” of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who has been criticizing President Trump.

In an interview with Secrets, Guaynabo Mayor Angel Perez Otero said that in several meetings with FEMA and U.S. military officials about the recovery effort, Yulin Cruz has been absent. “I’ve seen other mayors participating. She’s not,” said Perez Otero.

Despite days of praise for the government’s effort from Puerto Rico’s governor, Yulin Cruz has become the new face of the island in the media with her sharp criticism of the administration’s efforts.

Asked if he has seen similar shortfalls and non-communication from the administration, Perez Otero said “that’s not been my experience.” He added, “There is a lot of politics in Puerto Rico.”

Perez Otero added that the San Juan mayor “is my friend.” His municipality sits just west of San Juan. Together, they make up most of the San Juan metropolitan area.

Perez Otero said that he has been in constant contact with military, FEMA and White House officials and has been promised that “they won’t leave until Puerto Rico is good.” He added that a top Trump aide quoted the president saying that the aid so far “is not enough. There is going to be more.”

