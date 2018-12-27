Neo-Con Appears to Hope For Financial Collapse So Trump Will Be Impeached

Neo-Con John Podhoretz appears to be cheerleading for a financial collapse just because it will increase the chances of President Trump being impeached.

The frequent Trump critic and former contributing editor of the now defunct Never Trump publication the Weekly Standard seemed perturbed at the Dow’s huge surge yesterday.

“How many people’s hearts sank when they saw the Dow went up 1,000 points because they really hoped Trump had plunged us into a bear market that would cause GOP legislators to turn on him and support removal after impeachment?” tweeted Podhoretz.

These clowns want America to fail just to satisfy their Trump Derangement Syndrome. They want a recession and they want Americans to suffer. Never forget that. pic.twitter.com/MDiYxLqqGL — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 27, 2018

The neo-con later tried to back pedal on tweet, commenting, “Some lunatics are claiming this tweet represents a celebration of the market drop. I’m actually getting hate mail about it. Everyone is insane.”

Some lunatics are claiming this tweet represents a celebration of the market drop. I’m actually getting hate mail about it. Everyone is insane. https://t.co/G0dgk0x1uy — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 27, 2018

However, given Podhoretz’s anti-Trump history, it’s difficult to take the tweet any other way.

Podhoretz’s crass tweet once again underscores how leftists and Never Trumpers actively want America to fail and Americans to suffer just so they can satisfy their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The former George W. Bush speech writer is not the only prominent figure to wish for an economic collapse this year.

Back in June, liberal comedian Bill Maher openly called for a “recession” even if it hurt people.

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point,” said the Real Time host, adding, “By the way, I’m hoping for it because one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession.”

“Sorry if that hurts people but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy,” Maher said.

After receiving criticism, Maher doubled down, remarking, “A recession is a survivable event,” Maher said. “What Trump is doing to this country is not.”

