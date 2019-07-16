Neo-Con David French Says Trump is "Far Less American" Than Immigrants Like Ilhan Omar

Neo-con David French challenged President Trump’s “racist” tweets about Ilhan Omar by asserting that Trump was “far less American” than Omar and claiming that immigrants shouldn’t have any kind of “gratitude” for becoming a U.S. citizen.

“I know that Trump’s tweet was mostly telling natural-born American citizens to “go back” to the “places from whence they came,” a racist directive to his targets, but should immigrants have a special kind of gratitude?” asked French.

“I believe every American should be grateful for American liberty and opportunity. But the average immigrant citizen did more to earn their place than the average natural-born citizen,” he added.

He went on to call Trump a “lying, adulterous, sex predator of a president” who was “far less American” than Ilhan Omar.

Ben Shapiro retweeted French’s comments in an apparent endorsement.

“It doesn’t matter if your ancestors built this country from the ground up for the sake of their posterity. You’re less deserving of being an American than someone who passed a citizenship test,” commented Chris Menahan.

Back in 2017, French’s ideological ally Bill Kristol said that white working class Americans should be replaced by immigrants because they have become “lazy,” “decadent” and “spoiled”.

Before the election, Kristol floated the idea of having French run for president to ‘save America from Trump’.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

New White House Petition Demands Congressional Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

New White House Petition Demands Congressional Investigation Into Ilhan Omar

U.S. News
Comments
Black Lives Matter Leader Calls Terrorist Who Tried to Massacre Border Patrol Officials "Martyr"

Black Lives Matter Leader Calls Terrorist Who Tried to Massacre Border Patrol Officials “Martyr”

U.S. News
Comments

“F*ck Them”: Fox 10 Host Responds to Bosses Who Asked Her to Hide Her “Right-Wing” Views

U.S. News
comments

Peter Thiel: “Woke” Google Employees Prefer Communist China to America

U.S. News
comments

Trump AGAIN Tweets At Dem Reps: “IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE!”

U.S. News
comments

Comments