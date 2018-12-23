Neocon Senator: GOP Needs To 'Step Up' To Trump On Syria Withdrawal

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), one of the most influential voices in the Senate Republican conference, says he and his GOP colleagues “need to step up” to balance President Trump’s foreign policy decisions.

Toomey said on Sunday that the “vast majority of Republicans” disagree with Trump’s sudden and unexpected announcement that he would withdraw 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria because he believes the terrorist threat posed by ISIS in the region has been defeated.

“I think senators need to step up and reassert a bigger role for the Senate in finding our foreign policy,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

He called on fellow GOP lawmakers to “speak out,” arguing “we don’t report to the president.”

