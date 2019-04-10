Netanyahu Eyes Coalition With Party That Wants to Expel Arabs

Image Credits: Amir Levy/Getty Images.

Israel was poised for a shift to the right after Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the country’s election, firing the starting gun on tough coalition talks.

At the negotiating table will be the Otzma Yehudit party, whose leader was banned from running in the election for racism and which has called for Arabs to be expelled from Israel.

Gili Yaari/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Also present will be two Ultra-Orthodox parties – Shas and United Torah Judaism, both long-term allies of Netanyahu – who increased their seats at this election.

Read more


Rep. Ilhan Omar recently spoke at a private Council on American Islamic Relations meeting where she insinuated that Jewish people were behind the attacks on 9/11. Owen exposes how the clash between Muslims and Jews has now been brought to the shores of America.


Related Articles

France: Police Inadvertently Tear Gas Screaming Children During Yellow Vest Protest

France: Police Inadvertently Tear Gas Screaming Children During Yellow Vest Protest

World News
Comments
Maduro Regime 'Biggest Drug Cartel in Western Hemisphere' - Venezuelan Attorney

Maduro Regime ‘Biggest Drug Cartel in Western Hemisphere’ – Venezuelan Attorney

World News
Comments

Study Claims ‘Anti-Muslim Sentiment’ May Be Behind ‘White Flight’ Trends in Glasgow

World News
Comments

Putin Hopes For Fresh Start With Trump After “Notorious” Mueller Commission Found Nothing

World News
Comments

US will ‘put tariffs on $11 billion of EU products’ – Trump

World News
Comments

Comments