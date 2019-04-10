Netanyahu Eyes Coalition With Party That Wants to Expel Arabs

Israel was poised for a shift to the right after Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the country’s election, firing the starting gun on tough coalition talks.

At the negotiating table will be the Otzma Yehudit party, whose leader was banned from running in the election for racism and which has called for Arabs to be expelled from Israel.

Also present will be two Ultra-Orthodox parties – Shas and United Torah Judaism, both long-term allies of Netanyahu – who increased their seats at this election.

