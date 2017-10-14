Netanyahu Praises Trump's 'Courageous Decision' on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that President Trump’s “courageous decision” to denounce the Iran nuclear agreement on Friday could help prevent the rogue regime from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“President Trump has just created an opportunity to fix this bad deal, to roll back Iran’s aggression, and to confront its criminal support of terrorism,” Netanyahu said in a video released after Trump’s Iran speech.

Netanyahu is one of the fiercest international opponents of the accord that former President Barack Obama’s team negotiated with Iran and major world powers. Trump’s declaration that the deal, as written, is at odds with U.S. national security interests echoed some of Netanyahu’s own criticisms of the agreement. But it put him at odds with European allies who “stand committed” to the pact.

