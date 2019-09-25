Netanyahu Rival Tasks PM to Form New Government

This comes after Netanyahu’s Likud party received 32 seats in the 120-member Knesset and its major rival, the Blue and White party, received 33, bringing the country to another political deadlock after the second national elections this year.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been tasked to form a new government, his office has announced.

This comes following a joint meeting between President Rivlin, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz.

Mr. Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a government, with a possible two-week extension, according to the announcement.

The results of the 17 September elections show that Gantz’s Blue and White party got 33 seats in the Knesset, while Netanyahu’s Likud had 32. But crucially, the latter received the endorsement of 55 members of parliament for the post of prime minister, while Gantz was able to muster just 54.

Israelis went to the polls on 17 September for the second time after Netanyahu failed to form a government following the 9 April election.

