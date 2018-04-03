Netanyahu Scraps African Migrant Relocation Deal With U.N.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was cancelling an agreement with the U.N. refugee agency to relocate thousands of African migrants, bowing to right-wing pressure to scrap the deal.

Hours after announcing on Monday the arrangement, which also would have given thousands of other migrants the right to stay in Israel, Netanyahu posted on his Facebook page that he was putting its implementation on hold until a further review.

He then declared the agreement dead at a meeting on Tuesday with representatives of residents of south Tel Aviv, a poor area that has attracted the largest migrant community and where many of its inhabitants want the Africans out.

Read more