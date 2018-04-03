Netanyahu Scraps African Migrant Relocation Deal With U.N.

Image Credits: Kremlin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he was cancelling an agreement with the U.N. refugee agency to relocate thousands of African migrants, bowing to right-wing pressure to scrap the deal.

Hours after announcing on Monday the arrangement, which also would have given thousands of other migrants the right to stay in Israel, Netanyahu posted on his Facebook page that he was putting its implementation on hold until a further review.

He then declared the agreement dead at a meeting on Tuesday with representatives of residents of south Tel Aviv, a poor area that has attracted the largest migrant community and where many of its inhabitants want the Africans out.

Read more


Related Articles

Israel Suspends Plan To Send 16,000 Migrants To US

Israel Suspends Plan To Send 16,000 Migrants To US

World News
Comments
Vatican Defends Pope Francis As He Loses Control Of The Church

Vatican Defends Pope Francis As He Loses Control Of The Church

World News
Comments

Gun-Rights Group Cites Rising London Murder Rate as Example of Failed Gun Control

World News
Comments

Trump to Meet Baltic Leaders as Tension with Russia Escalates

World News
Comments

London Police to Abandon Practice of Believing All Sex Crimes Complaints

World News
Comments

Comments