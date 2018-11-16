Netanyahu to Take Over Defense Job

Image Credits: Kremlin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take over the defense portfolio in his government after Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigned this week, a spokesman for his Likud Party said on Friday, fuelling speculation of an early election.
Earlier Netanyahu met with key coalition partner Naftali Bennett of the Jewish Home Party who had sought the post for himself, but the two men emerged without an agreement.

Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition government was rocked by Lieberman’s resignation on Wednesday in protest at a ceasefire reached between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

After Bennett and Netanyahu’s meeting, a spokesman for the PM’s Likud Party said that for now Netanyahu would take over the defense portfolio himself.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

America's Military Superiority Has Eroded to a Dangerous Degree - Report

America’s Military Superiority Has Eroded to a Dangerous Degree – Report

World at War
Comments
Saudi Arabia Defies US Pressure to End Qatar Row

Saudi Arabia Defies US Pressure to End Qatar Row

World at War
Comments

Pence Hints at China in Coming Southeast Asia Conflict

World at War
Comments

Russia, Japan to Settle Decades-Long Territorial Dispute

World at War
Comments

Shock Video! Machete Attack Shows True State Of Multiculti Europe

World at War
Comments

Comments