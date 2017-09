President Trump is receiving applause for his strong words at the United Nations Tuesday morning from foreign allies and Republicans alike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who met with the president at the UN on Monday afternoon, is praising Trump’s speech as the most courageous he’s seen in 30 years.

In over 30 years in my experience with the UN, I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) September 19, 2017

Read more