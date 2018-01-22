Netflix Crosses $100 Billion Market Cap on Subscriber Surge

Image Credits: Brian Cantoni, Flickr.

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) snagged 8.33 million new streaming customers in the final quarter of last year – 2 million more than Wall Street expected – as the pioneering online video service kept pouring money into programming in a race to dominate internet television around the world.

The results cheered investors who drove Netflix shares up 7.8 percent to a record high of $245.16 in after-hours trading on Monday, hitting a market capitalization of more than $100 billion for the first time.

Tech companies have been driving much of the U.S. stock market’s record-breaking rally since January, with Netflix shares up 15 percent in 2018 before Monday after rallying 53 percent last year.

