Netflix Declares War on "Chick Flicks"

Top streaming service Netflix joined the left-wing war on language with a public service announcement calling for people to stop using the term “chick flicks” to describe movies mostly watched by women.

The official Twitter account for Netflix Film posted a thread of messages on Monday asking people to retire the phrase.

Since Barack and Michelle Obama partnered with Netflix in 2018, the streaming platform has stood against free speech multiple times.

For example, a documentary called “Root Cause” was deleted from the platform after the American Dental Association (ADA) and other groups complained, saying the film’s claims have no scientific basis.

In January, Netflix also pulled an episode of the show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” after receiving complaints from Saudi Arabia because the program criticized their government.


