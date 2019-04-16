Netflix Declares War on "Chick Flicks"

Top streaming service Netflix joined the left-wing war on language with a public service announcement calling for people to stop using the term “chick flicks” to describe movies mostly watched by women.

The official Twitter account for Netflix Film posted a thread of messages on Monday asking people to retire the phrase.

Quick PSA: Can we stop calling films “chick flicks” unless the films are literally about small baby chickens? Here’s why this phrase should absolutely be retired (thread): — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

For starters, “chick flicks” are traditionally synonymous with romantic comedies. This suggests that women are the only people interested in 1. Romance 2. Comedy. Which I can promise from the men I’ve come across in my life – simply isn’t true. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

There aren’t sweeping categories specific to men. You don’t hear people asking to watch “man movies” – instead, pretty much every intersection of genre is on the table and seen as for men, except of course, the aforementioned rom-coms. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

The term also cheapens the work that goes into making these types of films. Romantic comedies and/or films centered around female leads go through just as much editing, consideration, and rewriting as any other film. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

And nicknaming films “chick flicks” drives home that there’s something trivial about watching them. But what’s trivial about watching a film that makes you feel 1,000 emotions in ~90 minutes? — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

Overall, there’s nothing inherently gendered about liking a light-hearted film with a strong female lead and emotional arc. So next time you call something a "chick flick," you better be referring to Chicken Run. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

Since Barack and Michelle Obama partnered with Netflix in 2018, the streaming platform has stood against free speech multiple times.

For example, a documentary called “Root Cause” was deleted from the platform after the American Dental Association (ADA) and other groups complained, saying the film’s claims have no scientific basis.

In January, Netflix also pulled an episode of the show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” after receiving complaints from Saudi Arabia because the program criticized their government.