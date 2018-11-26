”Deadnaming,” a new speech crime, has been announced by Twitter to weed out speech about transgenders, while Netflix wrestles with whether to show full frontal underage nudity which is protected because it’s a transgender story.
Netflix Full Frontal Underage Nudity OK Because of Transgenderism
Where do we draw the line?
David Knight | Infowars.com - November 26, 2018
